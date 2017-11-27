MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities are describing a busy week of rescues on the iced-over slopes of the 18,619-foot (5,675 meter) Pico de Orizaba mountain, where a U.S. climber died and at least eight others had to be helped down.

Puebla state Civil Defense chief Ruben Dario says Monday that four Americans are being treated for injuries suffered on the mountain, which mainly include ankle fractures and contusions.

A Mexican rescuer was also injured while helping recover the body of the U.S. climber, and a guide and two other climbers were assisted off the peak.

Local media reports said that authorities are considering temporarily closing some routes to the top of Mexico’s tallest mountain until weather conditions improve.