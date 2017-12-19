KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy and a suspect have both been wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Tennessee.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deputy was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. It says the suspect was shot in the shoulder. The identity or the condition of the suspect has not been released.

Local news outlets report that the deputy was responding to an attempted suicide report Monday. Authorities say the suspect shot at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.