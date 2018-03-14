BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man at an apartment building.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux told reporters the deputy was at the building Wednesday to serve papers on someone.
State Police Trooper Bryan Lee says the deputy was approached by a man who was bleeding. The cause and extent of the bleeding was not immediately known. The deputy fired one shot during a struggle with the man, who was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries wasn’t known.
Gautreaux says the unidentified deputy was “mentally shook up” but not physically injured.
Gautreaux says the deputy was placed on administrative leave. Louisiana State Police took over the investigation, as is common in officer-involved shootings.
The identities of those involved have not been released.