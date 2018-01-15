EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a deputy shot an armed person in a stolen car in Eugene after that person fired a weapon.

The Register-Guard reports the incident occurred Monday afternoon in the Santa Clara area of Eugene following stolen vehicle reports.

Lane County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carrie Carver says a deputy returned fire at about 4:40 p.m. Monday. She says the wounded person was taken to a hospital but the person’s condition was unknown.

No further information was provided about the suspect.

Authorities were searching for a second suspect who may have run from the scene of the shooting.

