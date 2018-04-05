BURNSVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says deputies have shot and wounded an armed man.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation tells news outlets that Tishomingo County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Burnsville.
MBI spokesman Warren Strain says deputies were confronted by an armed man and gave numerous verbal commands for the subject to stop. Deputies opened fire when the suspect refused the commands and pointed the gun in their direction.
The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital and airlifted to another hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.