EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an unresponsive, 4-year-old child pronounced dead at a suburban Cleveland hospital had burn marks and was emaciated and bruised.

WEWS-TV reports the child was taken Sunday afternoon from a Euclid (YOO’-klihd) apartment complex to a local hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities didn’t immediately release further details about the child or how the injuries occurred. Fire officials say there was no fire at the apartment complex.

The death is under investigation.

___

Information from: WEWS-TV, http://www.newsnet5.com