LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A municipal worker who allegedly tipped off his drug supplier about a pending raid has been charged with official misconduct.
Authorities say 49-year-old Jorge Lopez was working as a custodian in a police facility earlier this month when he noticed officers preparing for the raid. They say he quickly notified the raid’s target about what was happening.
But they won’t say how the Lakewood resident learned about the raid or how investigators learned he was involved. They also won’t say if his tip scuttled the raid.
Lopez was charged with official misconduct because he was working as a township employee at the time and wasn’t authorized to share what he saw. It’s not clear if he’s still employed by the township.
It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.