MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police says crews cleared out homeless camps along the Merrimack River this week.

Officials placed signs along the river alerting residents that their personal property would be removed. WMUR-TV reports crews moved in Thursday to pick up anything left behind.

Mark Donald Ricard says he does not want to live inside and said he will most likely move further up the Merrimack River.

New Hampshire State Police and the Department of Transportation worked to clear the camps near Manchester, saying they are trying to ensure safety for nearby motorists.

Authorities say they are working with homelessness outreach advocates to make sure the impacted had time to collect their belongings.

