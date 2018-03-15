INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities have apprehended a man who critically injured a downtown restaurant owner who confronted him over his unpaid tab.

The Indianapolis police Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Task Force apprehended Maurice Dunlap in downtown Indianapolis shortly after he was identified as the assailant who attacked Acapulco Joe’s owner Grant Redmond two days earlier.

Police say Dunlap was arrested on charges in an unrelated case.

Redmond’s partner, Robert Plank, tells The Indianapolis Star the 57-year-old proprietor remained hospitalized in intensive care Thursday. Plank says doctors are hopeful that Redmond eventually makes a full recovery.

Plank says that after Dunlap walked out on his $40 tab Tuesday, Redmond followed the customer outside and was punched and knocked out.

Redmond needed surgery for a blood clot on his brain.