SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an arsonist started a massive Northern California fire that caused $55 million in damage to an apartment building under construction.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the April 24 fire in Concord, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of San Francisco, is the latest in a string of arsons at construction sites in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2016.

The ATF on Wednesday released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Concord site, then quickly fleeing as fire erupts.

The agency believes three other fires that damaged similar multimillion-dollar projects were started by the same arsonist and is offering a $110,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro didn’t say whether investigators believe the same arsonist started the recent fire.