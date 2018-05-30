SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say an arsonist started a massive Northern California fire that caused $55 million in damage to an apartment building under construction.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the April 24 fire in Concord, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of San Francisco, is the latest in a string of arsons at construction sites in the San Francisco Bay Area since 2016.
The ATF on Wednesday released surveillance video of a suspect entering the Concord site, then quickly fleeing as fire erupts.
The agency believes three other fires that damaged similar multimillion-dollar projects were started by the same arsonist and is offering a $110,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to buy him a $54 million jet — his 4th plane
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
ATF spokeswoman Alexandria Corneiro didn’t say whether investigators believe the same arsonist started the recent fire.