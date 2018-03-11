COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a 5-year-old boy drowned in an above the ground swimming pool.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were dispatched to a Covington area home shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.
The boy’s grandmother became aware that she didn’t know where the child was. The child’s mother arrived, and together they began searching for the child.
The boy was found a short time later floating in the above ground swimming pool in the backyard of the residence.
The child’s father pulled him out of the pool and immediately began CPR. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.