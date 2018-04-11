MAYER, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a 64-year-old man reported missing from the Mayer area by his family last week has been found dead.

They say the man was a transient and his name wasn’t immediately released Wednesday.

Authorities say the man was last seen on April 4 and his vehicle has been located earlier outside of Mayer.

Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers from the Yavapai County search and rescue team located the body around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a remote section of the Grape Vine wash.

It was taken to the county medical examiner for an autopsy.

Authorities say there was no indication of foul play.