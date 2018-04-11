MAYER, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say a 64-year-old man reported missing from the Mayer area by his family last week has been found dead.
They say the man was a transient and his name wasn’t immediately released Wednesday.
Authorities say the man was last seen on April 4 and his vehicle has been located earlier outside of Mayer.
Sheriff’s deputies and volunteers from the Yavapai County search and rescue team located the body around 6:30 p.m. Monday in a remote section of the Grape Vine wash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
It was taken to the county medical examiner for an autopsy.
Authorities say there was no indication of foul play.