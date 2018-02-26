OSCEOLA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 31-year-old man has been found in a vehicle in the St. Joseph River in northern Indiana.

Police say a newspaper carrier contacted authorities Sunday to report a vehicle in the river near Osceola. First responders found a car about 60 feet (18 meters) from the river’s edge and authorities say the body of Houston Rayburn of Mishawaka was inside.

A preliminary investigation determined the car entered the water sometime after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police aren’t sure why the car ended up in the water, but the death isn’t believed to be related to recent flooding. The St. Joseph County Police Department says vehicles in the past have ended up in the river in the area where the car was found, but not recently.