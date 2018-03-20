FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a body was found after a vehicle fire was extinguished.
A Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post says the Fayette County 911 Center told law enforcement of a vehicle fire with a possible body inside Sunday.
The Register-Herald reports that after the vehicle fire was extinguished, the body was found inside.
An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com