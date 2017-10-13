HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities believe a North Carolina house fire was started by a woman who was found dead there.

Surry County emergency medical services director John Shelton told WGHP-TV that 39-year-old Lisa Kay White Johnson had already died before firefighters pulled her from the Dobson-area home Wednesday afternoon. Johnson lived in the house with her husband and two teenage children, but no one else was inside during the fire.

Shelton says investigators determined the fire was intentionally set by Johnson and that it began on a loveseat in the living room. She was found in a bathroom.

Johnson’s body will be taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for an autopsy that will verify if the fire had caused her death.

