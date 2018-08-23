DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s body found by joggers in Dayton is likely that of Meighan Cordie, a 27-year-old who’s been missing since last weekend.
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the body was spotted down an embankment around 10 a.m.
The department says the woman’s description and clothing matched those of Cordie.
The Clackamas woman was last seen Aug. 18 eight miles south of Dayton when she left a car after an argument with her mother without her shoes or cell phone.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain WATCH
- Oregon to get its third In-N-Out Burger, near Salem
- Internet 'fire challenge' leaves 12-year-old Detroit girl severely burned
She had attended a wedding on Grand Island earlier that day.
Authorities declined to release any more information about the body’s discovery.