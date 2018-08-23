DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman’s body found by joggers in Dayton is likely that of Meighan Cordie, a 27-year-old who’s been missing since last weekend.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday the body was spotted down an embankment around 10 a.m.

The department says the woman’s description and clothing matched those of Cordie.

The Clackamas woman was last seen Aug. 18 eight miles south of Dayton when she left a car after an argument with her mother without her shoes or cell phone.

She had attended a wedding on Grand Island earlier that day.

Authorities declined to release any more information about the body’s discovery.