NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say an ATM technician teamed up with his brother-in-law to stage a phony robbery and steal about $100,000 in cash.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde tells NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that 27-year-old Munther Quraan and his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Jihad Nassar, were arrested and booked Thursday with theft valued over $25,000.
Quraan was also booked with several offenses including obstruction of justice.
He said a man clad in a mask and hat walked up to him while he was working and pointed what he thought was a weapon hidden under the man’s clothing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
Money destined for the ATM was demanded, and other things were taken. But, authorities say it was a “set-up,” though it’s unclear how that was determined.
It’s also unclear if the accused have lawyers.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com