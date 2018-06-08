ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an assistant police chief in a western Pennsylvania sent an explicit text message to a juvenile.
WPXI-TV reports Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH’-puh) Assistant Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle was arrested Friday and charged with distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor.
Authorities say the Beaver County Detective Bureau discovered an explicit image that was sent to a group of cellphones from Perciavalle’s personal phone. Investigators say the minor was in the group.
Police say Perciavalle was listed as “Uncle Pere” in the minor’s phone.
Perciavalle was named acting police chief earlier this week when Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative leave. Authorities say the personnel decision isn’t related to the investigation into the May shooting death of former teacher Rachael DelTondo.
Information from: WPXI-TV, http://www.wpxi.com