By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a New Jersey woman and charged her in the fatal stabbing of a Newark man.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Robert Laurino and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said Saturday in a statement that 21-year-old Rabia Allen was arrested after the stabbing on Thursday.

They say Allen faces murder and weapons charges in the death of 26-year-old Gibril Young, of Newark, on Thursday. Details surrounding the stabbing are unclear.

It’s unclear whether Allen has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

