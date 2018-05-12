BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the deadly shooting of an Idaho man in eastern Oregon.

The Idaho Statesman reports 54-year-old Douglas Madrid of Payette was shot to death Wednesday night outside a house north of Ontario, Oregon.

Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe says the information indicates the suspects all knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a disagreement about money.

Goldthorpe says investigators have found evidence that indicates the shooting was premeditated.

Authorities have arrested three residents of Ontario. The three are expected to go before a grand jury next week.

Authorities say a fourth suspect has not been apprehended. Investigators are searching for 22-year-old Matthew Thomas Jaggi of Parma, Idaho.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com