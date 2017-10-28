FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of a suspected victim of gang violence were found Friday on Long Island.
At a news conference Saturday morning, police said the remains were discovered in a wooded area in Nassau County. An FBI official said investigators believe the death is “gang-related.”
It was the third time human remains were found in Nassau County within two weeks.
Earlier this month, police acting on tip discovered the remains of a 16-year-old reported missing since July.
The FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force found more remains on Wednesday during a search of a county park. Police have not released the identity of the victim.