LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was apparently attacked and killed by two pit bulls in Massachusetts.
The Middlesex district attorney’s office says a preliminary investigation suggests the boy was attacked Saturday in Lowell after entering a fenced area where the dogs were located.
Officers responded to a report of an injured child at the home around 6 p.m. and found the boy dead.
Authorities say one of the pit bulls escaped after the attack. The dog was later captured and has been euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of the city’s animal control.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Republicans going beyond hypocrisy with the national debt | Danny Westneat
The victim has not been identified.
No charges have been filed as of Saturday.