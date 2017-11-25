MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in Morris County are investigating reports that five churches were vandalized.
The county prosecutor’s office and police in Morristown and Morris Township say church officials notified them on Saturday about vandalism that happened overnight. The damage includes a broken stained glass window and damaged exterior signs.
The churches are Church of God in Christ for All Saints; Bethel A.M.E. Church; Calvary Baptist Church; and Union Baptist Church, all in Morristown; and Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township.
Authorities say they are treating the incidents as possible bias crimes.
