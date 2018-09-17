HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old man died in the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell at 9:27 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy called for medical backup and performed lifesaving measures. Hillsboro Fire Department officials later pronounced him dead.

The sheriff’s office says the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the individual died of natural causes.

Detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure.

His name hasn’t been released because authorities are trying to reach relatives out of the country.