HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 43-year-old man died in the Washington County Jail in Hillsboro.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy found the inmate unresponsive in his cell at 9:27 p.m. Sunday.
The sheriff’s office says the deputy called for medical backup and performed lifesaving measures. Hillsboro Fire Department officials later pronounced him dead.
The sheriff’s office says the Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined the individual died of natural causes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Hearing sets up dramatic showdown between Kavanaugh, accuser WATCH
- California professor, writer of confidential Kavanaugh letter, speaks out about her allegation of sexual assault
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump Jr. mocks sexual assault claim against Kavanaugh
- Noah's Ark except it's a school bus: Truck driver rescues 64 dogs and cats from floods of Hurricane Florence
Detectives are investigating, which is standard procedure.
His name hasn’t been released because authorities are trying to reach relatives out of the country.