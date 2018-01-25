PRATT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say four children ranging in age from 4 years to 4 months have died in a house fire in Pratt, Kansas.
Pratt police Detective Jeff Ward says the fire was Thursday morning.
The Pratt Daily Tribune reports the children were trapped in the basement of the home.
Their mother, who survived, was flown to a Wichita hospital with severe burns.
A state fire marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.
Pratt is about 80 miles (128.74 kilometers) west of Wichita.
___
Information from: Daily Tribune, Pratt, Kan., http://www.pratttribune.com/