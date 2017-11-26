PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded inside a city home.

But it’s not yet clear how the shooting occurred.

The child was shot in the right thigh shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene. But no arrests have been made.

The child’s name was not released.