PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a 3-year-old girl was shot and wounded inside a city home.
But it’s not yet clear how the shooting occurred.
The child was shot in the right thigh shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Authorities say a gun was recovered at the scene. But no arrests have been made.
The child’s name was not released.