FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a weekend stabbing at a nightclub in Flint left three people injured.

Police say they learned of the stabbing early Saturday at Club What’s Next after two people went to one hospital with stab wounds and a third went to another hospital with injuries. Police say one was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and one was in good condition.

Details about the circumstances of the stabbings weren’t immediately released.

Names of those involved weren’t released by Flint police. They’re seeking information from the public as part of the investigation.