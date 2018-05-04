GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has died following a fire at a home in western Michigan.
Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman says the fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and the child’s parents tried to get her from a bedroom, but the flames were too intense. The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.
WOOD-TV reports the house that burned had two apartments in it.
The Grand Rapids Press reports two adults and four children were at home at the time and a smoke detector alerted them to the fire.
Lehman says one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but was expected to be OK. The cause of the fire is under investigation.