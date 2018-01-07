PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in his north Phoenix home.
Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a home around 11 a.m. Saturday about an unresponsive child.
The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.
Police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.