PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy in his north Phoenix home.

Phoenix police and firefighters were dispatched to a home around 11 a.m. Saturday about an unresponsive child.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.