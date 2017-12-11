HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say gunmen opened fire on a party bus in the Detroit enclave of Highland Park following a dispute, wounding two people inside.
Police say about 40 people were kicked out of a hookah bar in the Detroit suburb of Southfield early Monday for causing a disturbance and two women were arrested for disorderly conduct. Police say some of those kicked out left in a party bus, followed by at least one vehicle.
Police say that when the party bus stopped in Highland Park two men opened fire, spraying the bus and the area nearby with bullets. At least one person shot was listed in critical condition. Passengers fled the bus.
Police say they believe they know the identity of the suspected shooters.
