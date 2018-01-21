Share story

By
The Associated Press

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos County Sheriff’s officials say two wanted fugitives have been arrested along with four other occupants of a home.

Deputies executed a search warrant Friday and say Jaelynn Duran and Eric Griego were taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials say Duran was found hiding in a closet in the basement and tried to escape, which will result in an additional charge of resisting arrest.

They say Griego was armed with a knife and tried to flee from the back of the house before he was subdued and taken into custody.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

The search of the Taos house turned up rifles, methamphetamine and heroin.

Authorities say another occupant of the home was arrested for a warrant out of Bernalillo and three others were arrested for harboring or aiding a felon.

The Associated Press