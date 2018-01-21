TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Taos County Sheriff’s officials say two wanted fugitives have been arrested along with four other occupants of a home.
Deputies executed a search warrant Friday and say Jaelynn Duran and Eric Griego were taken into custody.
Sheriff’s officials say Duran was found hiding in a closet in the basement and tried to escape, which will result in an additional charge of resisting arrest.
They say Griego was armed with a knife and tried to flee from the back of the house before he was subdued and taken into custody.
The search of the Taos house turned up rifles, methamphetamine and heroin.
Authorities say another occupant of the home was arrested for a warrant out of Bernalillo and three others were arrested for harboring or aiding a felon.