Share story

By
The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald’s restaurant outside of Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost were shot by 20-year-old Zachary Allart just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Anderson Township.

Higgins is a manager at the restaurant. The Sheriff’s Office says Frost is Allart’s former girlfriend.

The Sheriff’s Office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Allart has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Anderson Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.

The Associated Press