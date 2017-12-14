CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald’s restaurant outside of Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost were shot by 20-year-old Zachary Allart just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Anderson Township.

Higgins is a manager at the restaurant. The Sheriff’s Office says Frost is Allart’s former girlfriend.

The Sheriff’s Office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.

Allart has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Anderson Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.