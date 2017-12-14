CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald’s restaurant outside of Cincinnati.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost were shot by 20-year-old Zachary Allart just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Anderson Township.
Higgins is a manager at the restaurant. The Sheriff’s Office says Frost is Allart’s former girlfriend.
The Sheriff’s Office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Value Village sues Washington attorney general, fighting a demand for millions to settle investigation
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
Allart has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Anderson Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.