CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the bodies of two men have been found following a fire at a mobile home in northwestern Indiana.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris says the bodies were found at Forest Oaks Mobile Home Community near Chesterton. He says they had thermal injuries, but cause of death was to be determined after autopsies are conducted. They weren’t immediately identified.
Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Wineland told The (Northwest Indiana) Times that when the first unit arrived about half of the mobile home was engulfed in flames Sunday. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to other mobile homes.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
