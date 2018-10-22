Share story

By
The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman have been charged in a road rage shooting that wounded a 4-year-old boy in Wichita.

Nineteen-year-old Tylin Atkinson and 21-year-old Ramonyka Smith, both of Wichita, were charged Monday with criminal discharge of a firearm. Atkinson also faces an aggravated assault charge and is jailed on $250,000 bond. Smith is jailed on $100,000 bond.

Their attorneys didn’t return phone messages seeking comment.

Police say Atkinson got out of a car last week and fired two shots at a sport utility vehicle in which six children were riding, striking the 4-year-old once in the abdomen. Police say Smith was driving the car.

The child was in stable condition shortly after the shooting. Police didn’t return phone calls Monday seeking an update on the boy’s condition.

