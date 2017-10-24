COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in west Georgia.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells news outlets that 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy died at a hospital after being shot multiple times early Tuesday. Columbus police Maj. Gil Slouchick says officers were called to the scene about 2 a.m.
Slouchick says police are still in the early stages of the investigation.
Authorities have not said if they are seeking any suspects.
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Murphy’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.