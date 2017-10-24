Share story

By
The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in west Georgia.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells news outlets that 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy died at a hospital after being shot multiple times early Tuesday. Columbus police Maj. Gil Slouchick says officers were called to the scene about 2 a.m.

Slouchick says police are still in the early stages of the investigation.

Authorities have not said if they are seeking any suspects.

Murphy’s body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

