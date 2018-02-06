FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died and five others were taken to hospitals with injuries after a fire tore through a central Indiana farmhouse.
Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby says firefighters pulled a 39-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy from the home early Monday and both were airlifted to Indianapolis hospitals. He says the man died Monday afternoon at a hospital. Four other fire victims also were sent to hospitals.
The fire department didn’t have information about the conditions of the injured.
Firefighters received a call of a fully involved blaze at the two-story rural farmhouse about 2:20 a.m. Monday. Kirby says firefighters had it under control by 4 a.m.
Frankfort is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The cause of the fire is under investigation.