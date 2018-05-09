MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize winning author who wrote a book about the eviction crisis in Milwaukee’s poorest neighborhoods says little has changed.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Princeton University professor Matthew Desmond won a Pulitzer Prize last year for his 2016 book “Evicted.” He’ll visit Milwaukee May 16 for a public lecture.

Desmond embedded himself in the city in 2008 and 2009 to study the housing crisis. His book says that 16,000 adults and children were evicted annually because they fell behind in rent, the property was being condemned or landlord foreclosure.

Legal Action of Wisconsin provides free legal services to low-income people. The group says there were more than 14,000 evictions filed in Milwaukee last year, up nearly 5 percent from the roughly 13,400 evictions filed in 2016.

