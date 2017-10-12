WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The author of a children’s book about a transgender fourth-grader is planning a visit to Wichita where the book’s presence in school libraries has prompted debate.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Alex Gino has announced a Nov. 2 appearance at Wichita State University. The library supervisor for the Wichita school district says “George” contains language and references that aren’t appropriate for young children. The determination meant the book wasn’t included in a set of master list titles provided to Wichita elementary schools.

Wichita school librarians are allowed to carry it if they choose, but last month only four of the district’s 57 elementary or K-8 schools had purchased a copy. The controversy led Gino to donate more than 50 copies. So far, librarians at 30 Wichita schools have requested copies.

