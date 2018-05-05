SYDNEY (AP) — Pulitzer Prize-winning author Junot Diaz has withdrawn from a writers’ festival in Australia after fellow writers accused him of past sexual misconduct and misogyny.
Diaz was confronted Friday in a Q&A session at the Sydney Writers’ Festival by author Zinzi Clemmons, who asked Diaz why he put her in vulnerable position when she was a student six years ago. She later tweeted Diaz had forcibly cornered and kissed her.
Subsequently, writers Carmen Maria Machado and Monica Byrne tweeted they had also been subjected to inappropriate and aggressive behavior from Diaz.
In a statement Saturday, the Sydney Writers’ Festival said that following the allegations, Diaz had withdrawn from his remaining sessions at the event.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
Diaz won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao.”