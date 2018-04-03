MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Kentucky author Bobbie Ann Mason will deliver the keynote address this week at the Southern Literary Festival being held at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The festival begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday. It’s the first time UT Martin has hosted the festival, which was founded in 1937 by representatives from 10 Southern colleges.

Mason’s address will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. All festival events are free and open to the public.

The festival has been held by a different member school each year, with the exception of 1942-46.