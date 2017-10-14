VIENNA (AP) — After bruising political campaigns, Austrian political parties are heading into an election that could turn the country rightward after decades of centrist governance amid voter concerns over immigration and Islam.

Sunday’s vote is coming a year ahead of schedule after squabbles led to the breakup last spring of the coalition government of the Social Democrats and the People’s Party. A total of 16 parties are vying for 183 seats in the national parliament. But less than a dozen have a chance of getting seats.

The People’s Party, which has shifted from centrist to right-wing positions, is leading in the pre-vote polls. Austria’s traditionally right-wing, anti-migrant Freedom Party is predicted to come in second and the center-left Social Democrats are expected to come third.