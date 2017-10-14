VIENNA (AP) — Polling places are opening in Austria, where voters will decide whether the country moves right after decades of centrist policies and the result could pave the way for Europe’s youngest government leader.
Three parties are vying for first place in Sunday’s national election: the Social Democrats, the People’s Party and the Freedom Party.
The center-left Social Democrats have campaigned on reducing social inequality. The other two have focused on concerns about immigration and Islam.
Both the People’s Party and the Freedom Party have called for securing Austria’s borders and quickly deporting asylum-seekers whose requests are denied. Polls show the popularity of People’s Party head Sebastian Kurz has put his party ahead.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
- How it unfolded: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ Bellevue visit
The 31-year-old Kurz would become Europe’s youngest leader if his party wins and he can form a government.