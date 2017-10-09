VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police have fined an Algerian millionaire activist who opposes European laws banning full face coverings after he showed up in front of the office of a government minister wearing an orange mask and a black suit festooned with 100 euro bills.
Rachid Nekkaz appeared with a large photo of Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz around his neck. Kurz heads the center-right People’s Party heading into Oct. 15 general elections and is a key supporter of the law.
Nekkaz has been in the news for paying fines imposed by police in European Union nations with such bans, which are generally directed against full-face veils worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women. The law is popularly known as the “Burqa Ban” in Austria.
Police say Nekkaz was fined 50 euros (nearly $60) Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Former Seahawk John Moffitt: 'Women don't know football'
- Seattle City Light has paid $7.8M to off-duty cops in ‘unusual relationship’
- Instant analysis: Three thoughts from the Seahawks' gritty 16-10 win over the Rams
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured