BERLIN (AP) — Police in Austria say a woman has been arrested for allegedly suffocating her 8-month-old son in a Vienna hospital.
Vienna police said Saturday that the suffocation took place Wednesday in a room at the hospital where the 37-year-old mother and her baby had been admitted.
A police statement issued Saturday said the mother then fled and tried to kill herself.
The statement from Vienna police said the “obviously mentally ill” woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a secure psychiatric unit.
