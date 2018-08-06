ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Austria man has died in a pack-rafting accident in Alaska.
National Park Service officials say 22-year-old Aidan Don of Salzburg, Austria, died Thursday in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. His body was recovered Friday from the Nizina River.
Don and a friend were dropped off by plane Thursday around a lake at the base of the Nizina Glacier for a daylong trip on the river.
Officials say the novice pack-rafters became separated a few miles downriver. The surviving rafter made an emergency call for help after seeing Don’s capsized raft but no sign of him.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- ‘Too little too late’: Bankruptcy booms among older Americans
- Flight attendants to carry thermometers in fight against high cabin temperatures
- Europe gets a scorching preview of how climate change will affect the continent
- 11 dead, nearly 70 wounded in weekend violence in Chicago WATCH
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
According to officials, aerial searchers located Don’s body and also picked up the survivor. Because of the difficulty reaching the body, a helicopter was required to recover the body the next day.