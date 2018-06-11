BERLIN (AP) — Most female lawmakers have walked out of the Austrian parliament in protest at the swearing-in of an opposition leader who initially gave up his seat amid allegations of sexual harassment.
The Austria Press Agency reported that only deputy speaker Doris Bures and a few other women remained in their seats as Peter Pilz was sworn in as a lawmaker on Monday.
Pilz announced in November that he was giving up his seat but the 64-year-old, a former Green party parliamentarian who split away to form a new opposition party that won seats in October’s election, later reversed course.
Pilz was accused last fall of groping a young woman at a 2013 conference. He said at the time he had no recollection of any such incident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic