DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Australian member of parliament Julie Bishop has spoken out against “hard-edged unilateralism” from the United States as she called on world leaders to think about the long-term consequences of rising populism and protectionism.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum meeting in Dubai on Sunday, the former Australian foreign minister said she supports reforming the current international system rather replacing it for short-term political gains.

“I don’t believe there’s a model on the table that can replace it, but we have to take into account the changing power structures and relativities to ensure that order can be resilient and continue,” she said.

Her comments come as President Donald Trump declares himself a “nationalist” and advocates an “America First” policy that’s rattled U.S. allies by raising tariffs and tearing up trade agreements.