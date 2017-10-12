SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia’s top diplomat has visited the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas and says her government hopes there will be no need for military action against North Korea over its weapons programs.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop made the comments in an interview with The Associated Press after her visit to the Korean border village of Panmunjom on Thursday.
She said North Korean border guards took many photographs of her and other officials during their visit.
It’s not unusual for North Korean soldiers to photograph high-profile visitors at Panmunjom.
Most Read Stories
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Seattle’s crazy housing market: Answers to your questions on record-high rent, zooming home prices and more
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
- Semi strikes 14-year-old Shorewood High student riding bicycle in Shoreline
Bishop said she felt it was “always a tense situation” there.
She said Australia is working with other nations to place maximum pressure on North Korea. But she said that “we hope there will be no need for a military option.”