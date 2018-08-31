The Australian investigation examined abuse in religious institutions, schools and other establishments, finding that many of the cases of suspected abuse involved Roman Catholic priests and religious brothers.

SYDNEY — Roman Catholic leaders in Australia on Friday rejected a government push to force priests to report accusations of child sexual abuse heard during confession, saying it would violate a sacred rite, infringe on religious freedom and do little to protect children.

The rebuke came as the local Roman Catholic Church issued a response to a five-year government inquiry uncovering what officials called a “national tragedy” of widespread sexual abuse of children spanning decades.

The investigation examined abuse in religious institutions, schools and other establishments, finding that many of the cases of suspected abuse involved Catholic priests and religious brothers.

Church officials sought to strike a largely conciliatory tone in their response, acknowledging the gravity of the church’s “colossal failures” to protect children and embracing the vast majority of the recommendations coming out of the inquiry. Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, said Friday that the church’s leadership had made a pledge: “never again.”

Yet the church rejected the proposal to hold priests legally culpable for failing to tell authorities of acts of suspected abuse they hear about during confession. Laws that make a failure to report a criminal offense have already been introduced in some parts of the country.

“We believe the legislation abolishing priest privilege is based in fact on a lack of understanding of what actually happens in confession and tends to live in a purely hypothetical world,” Coleridge said at a news conference Friday.

“The bishops and leaders have the utmost respect for the law,” he added. “But we believe this proposed law is ill-conceived and impractical. It won’t make children safer and it will most likely undermine religious freedom.”

The response comes at a moment of extraordinary turmoil for the global church over its handling of widespread child sexual abuse reaching from the parish level to the highest tiers of the Catholic hierarchy.

The crisis flared last weekend when a former top Vatican diplomat urged Pope Francis to resign, accusing him of joining other leading officials in covering up abuse. It also follows a searing grand-jury report in Pennsylvania that found more than 1,000 identifiable victims of sexual abuse over several decades in local dioceses. That report was the broadest government examination in the United States into child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

In 2012, Australia created a royal commission, the highest form of investigation in this country, to examine child sexual abuse across a range of institutions. The findings, released in December, revealed the country had been in the grips of an abuse epidemic that stretched over decades and involved more than 4,000 institutions.

Investigators identified 4,444 abuse victims and at least 1,880 suspected abusers from 1980 to 2015. The report said 62 percent of victims who said they were abused in a religious institution said the abuse took place in a Catholic facility.

Australians have been alarmed by revelations of sexual abuse in recent years, including a scandal in Ballarat, the hometown of Cardinal George Pell, one of the highest-ranking Catholic prelates to face trial for charges of historic sexual offenses. In that town, authorities said, a police officer investigating a pedophile ring at local Catholic schools found that as many as 30 abuse victims had killed themselves.

The commission issued 189 recommendations, including creating a National Office for Child Safety and calling on Australia’s Catholic leaders to press the Vatican to end mandatory celibacy for priests.

In its response Friday, the Australian Bishops Conference and Catholic Religious Australia issued a report in which it accepted nearly all the commission’s recommendations. Local church leaders said they would consult Vatican officials on the matter of celibacy and consider ways to modify religious life.

But the report took issue with the recommendations involving confession, including a proposal that children practice the rite only in an open space within the clear line of sight of another adult, and lifting the seal of confession to report abuse allegations.

Church officials said their objection to reporting abuse cases applied only to the confessional, where there is an expectation that conversations are shielded.